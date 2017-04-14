Kremlin: No information on Chechen gay killings claim

Russian president Vladimir Putin's spokesman said the Kremlin has no confirmed information about the reported detention and killing of gay men in Chechnya.

Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that police in the predominantly Muslim federal republic rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least three of them have been killed, leading to a growing international outcry.

Chechen authorities have denied the reports, but the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights and prominent international organisations have urged the Russian government to investigate the reported abuse.

Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "We do not have any reliable information about any problems in this area."