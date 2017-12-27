Kosovans use ties to protest over their PM’s pay rise

Kosovo’s prime minister has been the subject of a rather interesting protest in the form of hundreds of ties being hung outside one of his offices.

Ramush Haradinaj’s wage was doubled to €2,950 per month last week, a hike the leader blamed on his need for new ties and shirts.

(Visar Kryeziu/AP)

The PM’s pay rise prompted NGO Beyond The Walls to provide him with some fitting attire, using a social media appeal to source more than 200 ties. These were then hung outside his offices in the country’s capital, Pristina.

Kosovo is one of Europe’s poorest nations. The average monthly salary is well below that of the prime minister at €354.