Knife-wielding man arrested after attacking police in Spanish city

A knife-wielding man has been arrested in the Spanish enclave of Melilla after attacking a policeman at the border with Morocco while shouting "Allahu Akbar".

The officer received a small cut to one finger, an interior ministry spokeswoman said.

The incident happened at 7.35am local time (6.35am BST) at the Beni Enzar access point to the Spanish autonomous city in northern Africa, when hundreds of people gather to cross the border.

The man, who appeared to be Moroccan, pulled out a large knife and shouted: "God is Great" in Arabic, an official said.

He was immediately subdued by police agents, arrested and brought to a police station, where he is being questioned.

The man, believed to be 29 years old, was arrested and brought to a police station where he was questioned.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.