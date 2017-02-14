Kim Jong-un’s half-brother killed by poisoned needles, say reports

The older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been assassinated at Kuala Lumpur's airport, according to reports.

Multiple South Korean media outlets, citing unnamed sources, said Kim Jong Nam died after being targeted in the Malaysian capital by two women using poison needles.

Kim Jong Nam fatally poisoned by two female agents armed with needle at KL airport in #Malaysia, according to #ROK media. Not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/do9CnoYtFg — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 14, 2017

The district police chief, Abdul Aziz Ali, could not confirm the reports. He said only that a North Korean man was waiting for a flight to Macau on Monday when he fell ill and died en route to hospital.

Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favour in North Korea after being caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

South Korean news is reporting that Kim Jong Nam, KJU's older brother, has been killed in Malaysia by 2 female agents with a poison needle. — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 14, 2017

Officials in Seoul are yet to comment.

Kim Jong-un

Meanwhile, North Korea is celebrating its latest missile launch in festivities coinciding with events marking the birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il.

For several days, North Korea will be remembering the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, including a major holiday on Thursday called the Day of the Shining Star.

He will be feted with figure skating and synchronised swimming exhibitions, fireworks and mass rallies.

At the opening of a flower festival featuring a begonia named "Kimjongilia", the missile launch was also prominent.

Visitors posed and took photos in front of a painting of the missile next to a portrait of the late leader and a large arrangement of Kimjongilia flowers provided by a military unit.

A slogan by the missile touted the value of the North being a powerful nuclear state.

- Additional reporting from AP