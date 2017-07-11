Kim Jong Un attends concert hailing North Korean missile launch
11/07/2017 - 07:16:03Back to World Home
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a pop concert hailing the successful launch of his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile.
Topping the bill at the show was the Moranbong Band, an all-female ensemble hand-picked by Mr Kim which serves as something of the "soft" face of his regime.
Pyongyang has hosted several special events to mark the July 4 launch of the Hwasong-14 missile, which is believed to be capable of reaching most of Alaska and possibly further.
The concert, played before a packed crowd, many in uniform, also featured dancing displays.
Clips of the event shown on North Korean television on Monday depicted the crowd repeatedly cheering and applauding Mr Kim.
Join the conversation - comment here