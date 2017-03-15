Kim Jong Nam's identity confirmed using child's DNA, official confirms

Police have been able to confirm the identity of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month at Kuala Lumpur's airport, using a DNA sample from one of his children, a Malaysian official said.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also said negotiations began this week to resolve a diplomatic stand-off over the death of Mr Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

North Korea has rejected the autopsy finding.

Authorities said Mr Kim was killed on February 13 when two women smeared his face with the nerve agent VX at an airport terminal.

He was carrying a passport bearing the name Kim Chol. Police said last week they had confirmed he was Kim Jong Nam, but refused to say how.

Mr Zahid said on Wednesday that authorities obtained DNA from one of Mr Kim's children.