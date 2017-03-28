Kim Jong Nam's body still in Malaysia, says minister

The body of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still in Malaysia, a minister has said, dismissing reports that the remains of Kim Jong Nam were about to be flown out of the country as part of diplomatic negotiations.

Conflicting reports in local media on Monday said either that Mr Kim's body was to be cremated and flown to Pyongyang, or that the body was to be sent to Macau where his family is believed to be.

Malaysian health minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said on Tuesday that the body was still in a Kuala Lumpur morgue pending negotiations with North Korea.

The death has sparked a diplomatic dispute, with the countries imposing exit bans on each other's citizens.