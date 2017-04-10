KFC restaurant shuts after burning car rolls up to order window

A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has shut after a burning car rolled through the driveway and set the building on fire.

Images show a ruined Renault engulfed in flames and heavy smoke next to the blackened fast food restaurant in Alphagate Drive, Denton, Greater Manchester.

It happened just after 1pm on Sunday and there were no reports of any injuries.

Dean Gardner, who captured pictures of the aftermath, said KFC staff told him the car was already on fire as it pulled up to the restaurant order window.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it took three fire engines around an hour to tackle the "car fire which had spread to a fast food restaurant".

They added: "Firefighters used three hose reels, six breathing apparatus, one thermal imaging camera and a thermal scanner to deal with the fire and were at the scene for around one hour."

A KFC spokesman said: "We're proud of the quick-thinking and brave actions of our team members and immensely relieved that no-one was hurt.

"The damage is being assessed but we hope to welcome back our fans by the end of the week."