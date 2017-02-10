Kellyanne Conway told people to 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' and now questions are being raised about federal ethics

Another day, another drama in White House politics. And this time it involves Ivanka Trump’s fashion company.

In an interview with Fox News, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway praised Donald Trump’s daughter saying she is a “successful businesswoman” and people should give the company their business.

Conway added: “[Ivanka's fashion line] is a wonderful line. I own some of it. I’m just going to give it a free commercial here: Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online.”

And it appears people believe Conway may have broken key ethics rule by touting Ivanka’s brand:

Appears Kellayanne Conway may have just violated ban on Federal employee using public office for endorsement of product. 5 CFR 2635.702 https://t.co/mIvngSHCnk — Larry Noble (@LarryNoble_DC) February 9, 2017

Kellyanne Conway just used the White House to promote Ivanka's clothes. That's not legal. So we filed a complaint. https://t.co/Go9FoDYZy9 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) February 9, 2017

Don W Fox, former general counsel and former acting director of the Office of Government Ethics told the Washington Post: “Conway’s encouragement to buy Ivanka’s stuff would seem to be a clear violation of rules prohibiting misuse of public office for anyone’s private gain.”

Meanwhile, the internet had their own ideas as to where they would rather spend their cash:

Sorry Kellyanne, I donated my last $5 to the Bowling Green Victims' Fund.

"Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff" — Ellen Garrison (@EllenTrailerDog) February 9, 2017

Better ways you can spend your $$ than "Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff":

- Buy new posterboard for protest signs

- Donate to @splcenter & @ACLU — NARAL (@NARAL) February 9, 2017

Sorry Kellyanne, I would "Go Buy Ivanka's Stuff" but I just donated my entire tax return to @PPact — Nasty Woman 💁🏼 (@NastyWoman20) February 9, 2017

With a 98% discount, I would go buy Ivanka's stuff, and donate it to the homeless. — Jonathan Lyons (@StupixAnimation) February 9, 2017

Although there were some are standing by the brand:

This comes after the US President launched a Twitter attack against Nordstrom – after the Seattle-based retailer dropped his daughter’s clothing and accessory line. Trump says his daughter has been treated “so unfairly”.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

While Trump has tweeted about companies such as Boeing, Carrier and General Motors, ethics experts say this time is different because it involves a business run by his daughter – potentially raising conflict-of-interest concerns.