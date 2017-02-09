Kellyanne Conway 'has been counselled' after endorsing Ivanka Trump products

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has been "counselled" after she urged people to buy Ivanka Trump products during an interview on Fox News.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said: "She's been counselled, and that's all we're going to say."

JUST IN: @PressSec says @Kellyannepolls “has been counseled on that subject” after she told people to buy @IvankaTrump products. pic.twitter.com/M8WjOLV5Jk — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 9, 2017

Ms Conway spoke on Fox News from the White House briefing room. She encouraged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff".

She made the comments a day after President Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter for dropping his daughter's fashion line.

While Mr Trump himself is not subject to the standards of ethical conduct for federal employees, Ms Conway is.

Among the rules: An employee shall not use his or her office "for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise".

Later, House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Ms Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's fashion brand was "wrong, wrong, wrong, clearly over the line, unacceptable".

The Republican congressman said the White House must refer the matter to the Office of Government Ethics for review.

He said he and Democratic Oversight Leader Elijah Cummings are writing a letter to the office and he will also write to President Donald Trump about the matter.

"It needs to be dealt with," he told The Associated Press. "There's no ifs, ands or buts about it."

AP