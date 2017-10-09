Jury sworn in for Ferne McCann ex-boyfriend's acid attack trial

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, who is accused of carrying out an acid attack at an east London nightclub.

Arthur Collins, 25, who is also the father of The Only Way Is Essex star McCann's unborn child, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix, were charged after clubbers were doused with a corrosive substance at the Mangle nightclub in Dalston on April 17.

Two revellers were partially blinded and others left disfigured in the alleged attack.

A jury of five men and seven women has been sworn in to try Collins, and Phoenix, 21, at Wood Green Crown Court for a case expected to last at least three weeks.

Before being sworn they were asked if they had attended the event at the Easter weekend, if they had any connection to the club, had attended it since, or if they had ever attended a LoveJuice event.

Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm against 16 people.

Dressed in a grey suit, white shirt and navy blue tie, he spoke to confirm his name and sat silently as the jury was sworn in.

Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, denies the same offences.

The alleged victims are named on the indictment as Makai Brown, Kwami Licorish, Ruam Mota, Sophie Hall, Phoebe Georgiou, Lauren Trent, Scarlett Marshall, James Bloor, Jay Lanning, Tamara-Jane Castle, India-Rose Sykes, Nadia Pascal, Laura Hester, Daniel Mills, Alex Enever, and Megan Usher.

Prosecutor Luke Ponte is due to open the trial at 10.15am on Tuesday.