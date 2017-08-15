Jury sides with Taylor Swift over DJ's groping lawsuit

Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

After a week-long trial over duelling lawsuits, jurors decided on Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift's mother and her radio liaison worker were within their rights to contact Mueller's bosses.

Taylor Swift

Mr Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mr Mueller's lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount he could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

Taylor Swift hugged her crying mother after the jury's verdict, and released a statement thanking her team for fighting for her and "anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault".

She acknowledged her privileged position and said she hopes to help "those whose voices should also be heard".

She said she will be donating to organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.