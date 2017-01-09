Julian Assange: Russia hacking report provided no evidence

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has denounced last week's US intelligence report on Russian hacking, calling it a politically-motivated "press release" that provided no evidence.

In an online news conference, Mr Assange said the report is vague and that US intelligence officials should be embarrassed by the 25-page, declassified document.

"This is a press release," he said. "It is clearly designed for political effects."

The report accuses Russia of trying to interfere with the US political process, with actions that included hacking into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats like Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta.

The report said Russia also used state-funded propaganda and paid "trolls" to make nasty comments on social media services, although there was no suggestion Russia affected the actual vote count.

The report, for the first time, explicitly tied Russia President Vladimir Putin to the hacking. It called Russian activities the "boldest effort yet" to influence a US election, and said the Russian government provided emails to WikiLeaks - something Mr Assange denied again on Monday.

The report said Russian intelligence agencies gave stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks, which then released them to the public.

"As we have already stated, WikiLeaks' sources with relation to the John Podesta and DNC leaks are not state parties," Mr Assange said. "They do not come from the Russian government."

He did not provide any clues about the source of the documents, so it was unclear whether they could have been provided to WikiLeaks from Russian proxies.

Trump moments ago, with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma, refuses to answer questions about U.S. intel report: "Oh, we'll talk about that on Wednesday" pic.twitter.com/bEcUW7sIRE — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 9, 2017

The report lacked details about how the US learned what it says it knows, such as any intercepted conversations or electronic messages from Russian leaders, including Mr Putin, or about specific hacker techniques or digital tools the US may have traced back to Russia in its investigations.

A still-classified version of the report was shared late last week with President Barack Obama, incoming president Donald Trump, and top politicians in Congress.

In Moscow on Monday, Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin still believes the accusations made in the report have no substance.

"They are amateurish and are hardly worthy of the high professional standards of top intelligence agencies," he said.

"We categorically rule out the possibility that Russian officials or official bodies could have been involved. We are tired of such accusations. This is beginning to remind us of a full-fledged witch-hunt."

Margarita Simonyan, the editor of the government-funded satellite TV channel RT that is frequently mentioned in the US report, said in a weekend blog post: "Dear CIA: You get a total F for this thing you wrote.

"You don't cover the subject sufficiently, the sources are unnamed, out of date or simply incorrect, and it is written like a school homework assignment."

