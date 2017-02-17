Judge throws out defamation lawsuit against Bill cosby

A judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against comedian Bill Cosby, although he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled Katherine McKee did not adequately show Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News story on her rape allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

The former actress alleged that 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel in 1974.

Ms McKee was among dozens of women to come forward with allegations recently and among at least eight suing for defamation in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

Cosby's lawyers called Thursday's decision the "correct outcome".

Ms McKee's lawyers did not immediately comment.

In Pennsylvania, the star of The Cosby Show has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee at Temple University.

AP