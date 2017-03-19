Judge says parents were 'not entirely frank' after concluding they had given their baby alcohol

A baby in England who lost consciousness had been given alcohol by one or both of his parents, a judge has concluded after a family court investigation.

The little boy - whose 31-year-old mother had worked in a children's nursery - was admitted to hospital as a result of concerns about vomiting when about three months old in March 2016, Mr Justice MacDonald heard.

He had then suffered "unexplained episodes" of unusual limb movements and unconsciousness.

Tests revealed "extremely high" levels of alcohol - plus an antihistamine drug - in his system.

Mr Justice MacDonald has decided that one or both of the baby's parents gave him alcohol and antihistamine after analysing evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The judge said he could not be sure how or why.

He said neither parent had been "entirely frank".

Evidence showed that the boy's 26-year-old father had suggested giving the baby whiskey if he would not settle.

The judge said evidence also suggested that the parents' relationship was under strain.

He said the boy's father had threatened to kill his partner and the baby if she left him.

Detail of the case has emerged in a written ruling.

The judge said the family could not be identified.

But he said social services bosses at East Sussex County Council had welfare responsibilities for the little boy and asked for decisions on how alcohol and antihistamine got into his system.

The boy's parents had denied giving their son alcohol and antihistamine.

His mother said hand sanitiser containing alcohol had got into his system.

She said she applied it 30 or 40 times a day when at hospital.

Mr Justice MacDonald said he was satisfied that sanitiser was not to blame.