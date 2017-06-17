Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby case after jurors fail to reach verdict

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors had deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they could not reach a unanimous decision on whether The Cosby Show star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, then declared a mistrial.

Cosby, 79, had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer said the entertainer and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against the star.

Prosecutors have four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.