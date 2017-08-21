Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay woman $417m in talcum powder cancer claim case

A US jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417m to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

Los Angeles County Superior Court spokeswoman Liz Martinez confirmed the verdict.

California resident Eva Echeverria alleged the company failed to adequately warn consumers about the potential talcum powder cancer risks.

Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said in a statement the company will appeal against the jury's decision.

A jury in St Louis, Missouri, ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $110.5m to a woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and had used talcum powder.

The company has lost several other cases.