John Terry's home targeted by burglars 'while footballer on holiday'

Burglars targeted former England football captain John Terry's country mansion while he was reportedly on a family skiing holiday.

The raiders are said to have escaped with valuables after forcing their way into the Chelsea player's property in Surrey last weekend.

The Sun newspaper reports the break-in happened while the 36-year-old was on a skiing break with relatives, including wife Toni.

A source told the paper: "It's a horrifying incident for any family to go through, and John and Toni have been very shaken by this."

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a burglary took place at a property in Moles Hill, Oxshott, overnight 25/26 February."