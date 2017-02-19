John McCain warns Donald Trump to lay off the Press

A former Republican presidential candidate has lashed out at Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media and suggested for democracy to thrive you need a free and adversarial press.

John McCain’s comments came after the US President accused some TV news networks and newspapers of being the ’enemy of the American people’.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press, Senator John McCain warned the media mustn’t be suppressed.

"For democracy as we know it you have to have a free and adversarial press. ... without it I’m afraid we would lose so much of our individual liberties ... that’s how dictators get started."

Meanwhile, a man who was called up to speak at a Donald Trump rally last night says he’s now been invited to dinner with the US President at his exclusive country club.

Gene Huber was picked out of the crowd in Florida, after the president recognised him from a TV news vox pop.

Afterwards Mr Huber told CNN he’s a huge fan of Donald Trump.

"I’ve got a 6ft cardboard box of President Trump in my house and I salute that every single day."