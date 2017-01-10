Joe Biden's farewell message to working with Obama is going to make things feel very real

Over the last eight years, the relationship between US President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden has been the ultimate bromance. And we’re grateful for the memories.

But all good things come to an end, and as Obama makes his Farewell Address tonight, Biden has written an emotional farewell on Medium. A quote has been shared on The White House Facebook page.

“Being asked to be part of this journey was a …

You ready for things to feel very real?

Reflecting on his time serving the American people, Biden said: “Being asked to be part of this journey was a great honor. Barack and I and our families have formed a real and lasting bond over this incredible experience.

“During long hours in the Oval Office and Situation Room, during private lunches and quiet moments, I’ve seen Barack lead this country from economic crisis to recovery to resurgence.

“I’ve seen him lead the world not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example…I hope you’ll join me in Chicago as the President speaks about all we’ve accomplished on our journey as a country over the last eight years and the work that’s still ahead.”

If it’s now really sinking in that we won’t get to witness the bromance anymore, and emotions are running high, you’re not alone. It’s tough. But, in case you need any more to remember their adorable time in office together by, just look at this.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — Vice President Biden (@VP) August 4, 2016

Fondly reminiscing about the Obama/Biden bromance to ease my #ElectionNight anxiety. Gonna miss these two. pic.twitter.com/8vs3BxeWcA — Azuka Oforka (@AzukaOforka) November 9, 2016

