Joe Biden: I could not run for President while son Beau was sick

Joe Biden has spoken movingly of the reason he decided not to run in the 2016 Presidential election in the US, as his son Beau battled a fatal cancer diagnosis.

The former vice President delivered an hour-long speech across a number of topics at Colgate University on Friday, before sitting down with the university's president, Brian W. Casey for a post-speech public interview.

Casey asked him if he regretted not running for President. Biden paused and said he regretted not being President, but did not regret not running given what his family was going through at the time.

Beau was 46 when he died of brain cancer.

His son Beau, wife Jill and other family members were encouraging him to run, but he said he did not believe he would have been able to focus on the campaign and, if successful, on being president while his son was grievously ill.

He said: "I had planned on running for President and…I think I could have won…But, I lost part of my soul. My son Beau, the finest man I've ever known in my life…(died)."

"No man or woman should run for President of the United States unless they can look the public in the eye and say 'I promise you I'll give you 100% of my attention and dedication' and I knew I couldn’t do it.

"I don’t regret not running, because it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time. But do I regret not being President? Yes."