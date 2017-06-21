Jo Cox to be honoured with parliament coat of arms unveiled by her children

A coat of arms to honour MP Jo Cox will be unveiled in Parliament by her two children, following the first anniversary of her death.

The memorial plaque featuring a coat of arms designed by her children Cuillin, six, and Lejla, four, will be installed in the Commons chamber on Saturday during a unique "family day" in Parliament when MPs and staff will be encouraged to bring their children into the chamber.

Inspired by Ms Cox's maiden speech, the plaque will bear the motto "More in Common", with elements to show off her love of the outdoors and her support for women, as well as four red roses to represent each of her family members, two red for Labour and two white for Yorkshire.

The unveiling - which was rescheduled due to the election - comes days after the first anniversary of the Labour MP's murder by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair.

Speaker John Bercow, who will host the event, told MPs, "I remind members that the coat of arms of our departed friend and colleague Jo Cox will be unveiled this Saturday, June 24."

The memorial will be on the Opposition side of the chamber and is currently hidden by a curtain ahead of its official unveiling.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to Ms Cox during the Queen's Speech debate in the Commons, where he praised the series of Great Get Together community events held across the country to commemorate the anniversary of her death.

"It's just over a year ago that Jo was taken from us by someone driven by hatred. Jo was driven by love and by an infectious energy," he said.

"It was in the spirit of that energy and a passion for people, life and justice that so many events were held in her memory around the country... We should remember her and thank her, and ensure that these Great Get Together events do continue year in, year out to unite our communities."