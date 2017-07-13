Jimmy Carter taken to hospital 'as a precaution'

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been taken to a hospital "as a precaution" after becoming dehydrated at a Habitat for Humanity construction project in Canada, a spokeswoman says.

Deanna Congileo said the 92-year-old was taken to St Boniface General Hospital for rehydration.

Ms Congileo said Mr Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, is with him.

The Carters were at a building site in Winnipeg on Thursday when he became ill.

The couple are in the middle of a multi-day project building houses in various Canadian cities.

It is the 34th time they have volunteered on projects for the Atlanta-based charity.

AP