Jimmy Carter taken to hospital 'as a precaution'
Former US President Jimmy Carter has been taken to a hospital "as a precaution" after becoming dehydrated at a Habitat for Humanity construction project in Canada, a spokeswoman says.
Deanna Congileo said the 92-year-old was taken to St Boniface General Hospital for rehydration.
Ms Congileo said Mr Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter, is with him.
The Carters were at a building site in Winnipeg on Thursday when he became ill.
The couple are in the middle of a multi-day project building houses in various Canadian cities.
It is the 34th time they have volunteered on projects for the Atlanta-based charity.
AP
