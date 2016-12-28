Jewish settlement council leader claims John Kerry is 'ignorant'

A senior leader of a Jewish settlement council has called US secretary of state John Kerry "a stain on American foreign policy" and "ignorant of the issues".

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, made the remarks ahead of Mr Kerry's final policy speech on peace in the Middle East on Wednesday.

Mr Revivi said Mr Kerry is "the worst secretary of state in history" who "chose to stab his closest ally in the back" and knows little about the realities of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Israel is angry the US allowed a resolution to pass in the United Nations Security Council calling the settlements a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Israel has accused the US of orchestrating the resolution.

Mr Kerry oversaw failed Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in 2013-2014.