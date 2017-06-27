Jewellery store targeted in Gleneagles hotel robbery
A high-end jewellery store has been robbed in a raid at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.
Police Scotland were called to the incident at the Mappin & Webb outlet at about 11.20am today.
It is not known what was taken, with some reports a window display was cleared out at the Perth and Kinross hotel.
Mappin & Webb has two stores within the hotel which sell a "selection of premium fine jewellery and is home to the world's most prestigious Swiss watch brands including Rolex", according to the jeweller's website.
Police Scotland said no-one was injured in the incident but a number of officers remain at the hotel with some areas taped off.
The Gleneagles estate has four golf courses and hosted the Ryder Cup in 2014.
