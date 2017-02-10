Jewellery missing from Spanish film awards returned to police
10/02/2017 - 11:33:04Back to World Home
Jewellery worth some €30,000 missing since a Spanish film awards ceremony has been returned after a man surrendered to police.
A lighting contractor turned himself in and returned the items, which went missing last weekend from a Madrid hotel hosting the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards.
The 50 year-old Spaniard arrived last night at a police station accompanied by an organiser of the awards, city police said.
He did not have a previous criminal record and is being questioned, police said.
Spanish media reported that a ring, some earrings and cufflinks had been stored in a hotel room used by the awards.
The February 4 event was televised and is the country's equivalent of the Oscars in the US.
All jewellery has been returned, police said.
Join the conversation - comment here