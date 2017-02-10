Jewellery missing from Spanish film awards returned to police

Jewellery worth some €30,000 missing since a Spanish film awards ceremony has been returned after a man surrendered to police.

A lighting contractor turned himself in and returned the items, which went missing last weekend from a Madrid hotel hosting the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards.

The 50 year-old Spaniard arrived last night at a police station accompanied by an organiser of the awards, city police said.

He did not have a previous criminal record and is being questioned, police said.

Spanish media reported that a ring, some earrings and cufflinks had been stored in a hotel room used by the awards.

The February 4 event was televised and is the country's equivalent of the Oscars in the US.

All jewellery has been returned, police said.