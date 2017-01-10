Jeremy Corbyn on Good Morning Britain: Conspiracy theories, Arsenal, and tea with Trump

After being hassled by Piers Morgan for more than a year, Jeremy Corbyn finally appeared on the Good Morning Britain sofa.

The interview came as news broke the veteran socialist will give a major speech today about how Britain can thrive outside the EU.

https://youtu.be/mwp8_8mBbKs

The at-times awkward exchange ranged from Brexit to by-elections, conspiracy theories to Arsenal.

Corbyn – who denied he is re-branding as a left-wing Donald Trump – said he would invite the president-elect to a mosque for a cup of tea to enlighten him about Islam.

We’re sure that’s going to go, well?

The perma-tanned Morgan said the Labour leader was flip-flopping on his positions as “Mr Remain, Mr Free Movement of People”.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Corbyn cleaved opinion in two.

One particularly eye-wrinkling moment came when Susanna Reid said Corbyn was using the same “spin” as Ukip on by-elections results. He could only respond with a simple: “Hmm, okay”.

Sitting on the cream sofa with his top button (for once) done up, the MP told Morgan he followed too many “conspiracy theories” when the presenter suggested he didn’t even want to become prime minister.

Still, it wasn’t all bad, as the two bonded over their shared love of Arsenal, and Corbyn managed to leave with a cushion emblazoned with his grinning face.

And at the end, loudmouth Morgan cheekily gifted him a Gooners shirt with number 10 on the back because he probably “won’t get there”.
