Jeff Sessions to provide amended evidence on Russia contacts on Monday

US attorney general Jeff Sessions is to provide amended evidence on Monday regarding his contacts with Russia's ambassador during the presidential election.

Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said Mr Sessions will also respond to questions raised by Democratic senators.

The nine Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee had asked that Mr Sessions appear again before the committee to discuss the subject. They said significant questions remain unanswered.

The committee's Republican chairman Chuck Grassley rejected the request.

Mr Sessions has recused himself from any probe that examines communications between President Donald Trump's aides and Moscow.

His decision came after revelations that he spoke twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign and failed to say so despite questioning from Congress.

Mr Trump has accused Democrats of conducting a "witch hunt" in their criticism of Mr Sessions.

The president said the attorney general "could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional".

Mr Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying: "That is not my intent. That is not correct."

But he did admit he should have been more careful in his evidence during his confirmation hearing, saying: "I should have slowed down and said, 'But I did meet one Russian official a couple of times'."

One of the conversations with Mr Kislyak occurred at a July event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. At the same event, the ambassador also spoke with Carter Page, who briefly advised Mr Trump's campaign on foreign policy, according to a source.

PA