Jeanette Epps is set to become first African-American astronaut on the ISS

Jeanette Epps is on course to make history when she rockets off Earth to the International Space Station (ISS) next year.

Nasa announced that the 46-year-old astronaut will be assigned to ISS missions in 2018 — which would make her the first African-American crew member to set foot there.

Epps will work as a flight engineer there and will be joined by veteran astronaut Andrew Feustel.

Chris Cassidy, chief astronaut at Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, said: “Each space station crew brings something different to the table, and Drew and Jeanette both have a lot to offer.”

Epps earned a Bachelor’s degree in physics from LeMoyne College in 1992. She completed a Master of Science degree in 1994 and a doctorate in aerospace engineering in 2000, both from the University of Maryland.

She joined the CIA in 1992 and worked as a technical intelligence officer for seven years before being selected for Nasa’s 20th astronaut class in 2009.

While Epps is set to make history as the first ever African-American astronaut on the ISS, there have been others who have travelled into space.

Guy Bluford was the first African-American in space in 1983, while Mae Jemison became the first African-American woman to travel in space when she went into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.
