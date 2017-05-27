Jared Kushner ’discussed secret communications channel with Russia’

Russia’s ambassador to the US told his superiors that he and Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret communications channel between Donald Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin in December, according to a report.

The Washington Post cited anonymous US officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Mr Kushner is the Mr Trump’s son-in-law and a trusted adviser to the president.

The newspaper said ambassador Sergei Kislyak told his superiors that Mr Kushner proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for their discussions, apparently to make them more difficult to monitor.

The Post said Mr Kislyak was reportedly "taken aback" by the suggestion.

The White House confirmed in March that Mr Kushner and ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn met Mr Kislyak at Trump Tower in December.