Jared Kushner retains millions in property portfolio while serving in White House

The White House has publicly released the financial disclosures of top officials in the Trump administration.

The publicly released files show Jared Kushner, and his wife Ivanka Trump, are holding on to scores of real estate investments as they serve in White House roles - assets which are part of a portfolio worth at least $240m.

However, The New York Times reports the couple's empire could be far bigger than this, with a value of up to $741m.

Jared Kushner, Mr Trump's senior adviser, resigned from more than 260 entities and sold off 58 businesses or investments that lawyers identified as posing potential conflicts of interest, the documents show.

But his lawyers, in consultation with the Office of Government Ethics, determined that his real estate assets, many of them in New York City, are unlikely to pose the kind of conflict that would trigger a need to divest.

"The remaining conflicts, from a practical perspective, are pretty narrow and very manageable," said Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer who has been working on the ethics agreements for Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

Mr Kushner began selling off the most problematic pieces of his portfolio shortly after Mr Trump won the election, and some of those business deals pre-date what is required to be captured in the financial disclosure forms.

For example, he sold his stake in a Manhattan skyscraper to a trust his mother oversees. Mr Kushner, Ms Trump and their three young children have no financial interest in that trust, his lawyer said. The Kushner Companies, now run by Mr Kushner's relatives, are seeking investment partners for a massive redevelopment.

The White House has released financial disclosure forms for more than 100 of its senior administration officials - a mix of people far wealthier, and therefore more entangled in businesses that could conflict with their government duties, than people in previous administrations.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer described the business people who have joined the administration as "very blessed and very successful", and said the disclosure forms will show they have set aside "a lot" to go into public service.

The financial disclosures - required by law to be made public - give a snapshot of the employees' finances as they entered the White House. What is not being provided are the Office of Government Ethics agreements with those employees on what they must do to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Those documents will never be made public, White House lawyers said, although the public will eventually have access to "certificates of divestiture" issued to employees who are seeking capital gains tax deferrals for selling off certain assets.

Mr Kushner, for example, received certificates of divestitures for his financial interests in several assets, including several funds tied to Thrive Capital, his brother Joshua Kushner's investment firm.

He and Ms Trump built up companies the documents show are worth at least $50m each and have stepped away from their businesses while in government service.

Like the president, they retain a financial interest in many of them. Ms Trump agreed this week to become a federal employee and will file her own financial disclosure at a later date.

Mr Kushner's disclosure shows he took on tens of millions of dollars of bank debt in 2015 and 2016, including liabilities with several international banks whose interests could come before the Trump administration.

Financial information for members of Mr Trump's cabinet who needed Senate confirmation has, in most cases, been available for weeks through the Office of Government Ethics.

The president must also file periodic financial disclosures, but he is not required to make another disclosure until next year.

