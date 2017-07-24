Jared Krushner: I did not collude with Russia

White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has said he did not collude with Russia.

Mr Kushner spoke to reporters at the White House after meeting with Senate investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

He told reporters he wanted to be "very clear", saying he "did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so".

Mr Kushner said he "had no improper contacts" with Russia and said his actions were entirely "proper".

He left his private meeting with Senate investigators nearly three hours after it began and delivered a brief statement upon his return to the White House, but did not answer reporters' questions.