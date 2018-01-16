Japanese public broadcaster sends mistaken North Korean missile alert

Back to World Home

Japan’s public broadcaster has mistakenly sent an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then retracted it minutes later - just days after a similar error occurred in Hawaii.

NHK television issued the message on Tuesday on its internet and mobile news sites as well as on Twitter, saying North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan. It said the government was telling people to take shelter.

The false alarm came two days after Hawaii’s emergency management department sent a mistaken warning of a North Korean missile attack to mobile phones across the state, triggering panic.

NHK deleted its tweet after several minutes, issued a correction and apologised several times on air. It said a mistake in handling the alert system had caused the error.

Generic image of Tokyo at night.

 
KEYWORDS: Japan, North Korea, Missile, Hawaii

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World