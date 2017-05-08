Japan and India to strengthen defence cooperation amid rising tension in Asia

Japan and India have been discussing ways to strengthen their military cooperation amid rising tension across Asia.

Indian defence minister Arun Jaitley told his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo that his country hopes to pursue a strategic partnership with Japan for regional peace and stability.

His visit comes at a time of rising tension in the region, including territorial rows in the South China Sea and nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Mr Jaitley welcomed a planned naval exercise involving the US, India and Japan in July as a way of strengthening cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr Jaitley, who is also India's finance minister, was visiting Japan to attend an annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank.

AP