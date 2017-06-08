James Comey wishes he had 'kept a date with his wife' instead having an awkward dinner with Trump

Former FBI director James Comey said he regrets cancelling a date with his wife to attend a private dinner with Donald Trump.

During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Comey said the US president called him to invite him to dinner at the White House on January 27.

According to Comey, it was in that meeting Trump asked if he wanted to remain as FBI director and declared: “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.”

“He called me at my desk at lunch time and asked me was I free for dinner,” Comey told Senator Angus King. “I said, ‘sir, whatever works for you’.”

Comey added that after accepting Trump’s invitation, he called his wife Patrice Failor to cancel.

“I hung up and had to call my wife and break a date with her – I was supposed to take her out to dinner that night,” he said.

To which King jokingly replied: “That’s one of the all-time great excuses for breaking a date”.

Comey, too, responded in jest, saying that he regretted accepting the invitation from Trump.

“In retrospect, I love spending time with my wife, I wish I had been there that night,” he said.

Meanwhile, the internet had their own interpretation of that part of Comey’s testimony, with some commending his subtle shoutout to his wife while others were feeling his pain (well, sort of).

Some were convinced there was a moral to be found at the end of the statement.

And of course, there were memes.
