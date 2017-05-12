James Comey declines to testify before Senate panel

Former FBI Director James Comey has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week.

That is according to an aide to the committee's chairman, Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The committee had hoped to hear from Mr Comey in closed session following his abrupt firing this week by President Donald Trump.

The Intelligence Committee is in the midst of a broad investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties with Mr Trump's campaign.