Jailed for 17 years. English peadophile couple snared by US sex offender's evidence

A British woman and her former partner are starting lengthy jail terms after being brought to justice when a convicted US sex offender gave evidence against them.

American woman, Kori Ellis, 42, was the key prosecution witness against Sarah Gotham, 34, who was jailed after being found guilty of six charges of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Prosecutors said Gotham "was more than a spectator or a passenger" and played an active part in the abuse.

Gotham and co-accused Craig Forbes, 36, who earlier admitted his guilt, drugged then sexually abused a girl while streaming their assaults live to a watching Ellis in the US.

They indecently touched the youngster in front of a webcam sending images to Ellis in California over Skype, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Undated handout photo issued by Devon and Cornwall Police of Sarah Gotham and Craig Forbes, who drugged then sexually abused a girl while streaming their assaults live to a sex offender in the US. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

And in what is thought to be a legal first, four FBI officers flew to the UK to give evidence in a British court in person.

Heavily-tattooed Gotham, a retail sales assistant from Plymouth, hid her face behind a scarf as she was jailed for nine years.

Forbes, of Torquay, earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault, possession of indecent images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC passed an extended sentence on Forbes, meaning he will serve at least two thirds of an eight year sentence before he can be released and will spend another eight years on licence.

The judge described him as an "arch-manipulator" of both men and women and said he held a "malign and corrupting influence" over Gotham.

"It is clear there is little that can stop you when you wish to commit sex offences," he said.

"I do take the view that you are a dangerous man and you present a constant and persistent danger to women and children."

The judge told Gotham: "On many levels it is painful to have to sentence you to a period of custody because it is clear that until your late 20s you led a hard-working life.

"You cannot sidestep the fact you played an equal part in the pursuit of Mr Forbes's interests.

"You fell under the corrupting influence of Mr Forbes. But that does not excuse your responsibility for the offences.

"I am sure the consequences of the sentence you receive today is clearly a very painful lesson."

Both were placed on the sex offenders' register for life and made subject of sexual harm prevention orders until further notice.

The court heard Ellis was arrested in San Francisco in April 2015, immediately confessed that she was a paedophile and agreed to co-operate with officers in return for a reduction in sentence.

Ellis, a former magician's assistant and dominatrix, who was working as a cocktail waitress at a strip club when she was arrested, told the court that she watched Gotham abuse the girl alone and on other occasions with Forbes.

"After I got arrested I felt bad about what I did and I feel I should make sure that other kids don't get hurt," she said.

Ellis, a crystal meth user, had contacted the defendants through a "chat roulette" site and then swapped Skype details.

They would type messages and chat on the webcam and Ellis said Gotham and Forbes, who were sexual partners, drugged the girl to abuse her, which she watched.

Ellis said both Forbes and Gotham had foot fetishes and asked her to paint her toenails in front of the webcam.

As well as Ellis's evidence, prosecutors also relied upon chatlogs recovered from computers, which was described as "64 pages of filth and extreme depravity".

Nicholas Lewin, defending Gotham, said the offences happened as a result of Forbes's influence and branded him the "vilest of predatory paedophiles".

"He has proven to be a cancer on women. He has manipulated her to behave in a way she had not behaved before or is ever likely to again," he added.

Kevin Hopper, defending Forbes, said: "He did what was right in this case, he did plead guilty."

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Sergeant Brian Slade of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Gotham and Forbes carried out horrendous acts on a vulnerable child.

"While Forbes admitted what he had done, Gotham has acted completely without remorse and has always claimed that she had nothing to do with it.

"Forbes is clearly a very dangerous sex offender. However hard we find it as a society to believe that females can enter into such actions for their own enjoyment, the fact of the matter is that there is no excusing that both Gotham and Ellis are paedophiles who acted purely for their own pleasure."