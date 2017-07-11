Jail for bikers who organised 'Mad Max-style' ride-out in Leeds city centre

Thirteen bikers who caused chaos in a "Mad Max-style" Halloween ride-out in Leeds city centre have been jailed.

They were handed prison sentences of between 12 months and two years for their parts in the organised event, which saw more than 100 riders on motorbikes and quad bikes disrupting traffic and riding through pedestrianised areas.

David Armitage, who organised the event through social media, was filmed during the incident encouraging "carnage" and telling riders to "shut down" the city centre.

Police said the lawlessness and fear caused on October 31 led to people branding the scene as like Mel Gibson film Mad Max.

Sentencing the defendants at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "This is a case which calls for a deterrent sentence.

"Behaviour of this sort, having serious effects on this city, cannot be tolerated."