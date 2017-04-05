Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with Dad, he knows it

Ivanka Trump has said that when she disagrees with her father, "he knows it, and I express myself with total candour".

America's first daughter was responding to criticism that she had not publicly condemned parts of Donald Trump's conservative agenda.

Now taking on an official unpaid role in the administration, Ivanka Trump has come under increased scrutiny.

So far she has focused on policies relating to women and workforce development, but she has drawn criticism for avoiding public comment on her father's travel ban, border wall, proposed budget cuts or rollback of environmental regulations.

That view was captured in a Saturday Night Live send-up featuring Scarlett Johansson that featured her in an advertisement for a fictional perfume called "Complicit".

But in an interview with CBS News yesterday, Ivanka Trump argued: "I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence.

"If being complicit ... is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit."

CBS released excerpts of the interview on Tuesday night and the full version will be shown on CBS This Morning today.

Ms Trump, a 35-year-old mother of three, previously held executive roles at the Trump Organisation and ran her self-named lifestyle brand, which offers clothing and jewellery.

She relinquished those positions to come to Washington, though she retains ownership of her brand.