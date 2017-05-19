Ivanka Trump to travel with president to Europe and Middle East

Ivanka Trump will travel with the president on his upcoming overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy.

A White House adviser said Ms Trump, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will be along for six days of the nine-day trip. She will join her father for some events and hold some of her own.

The official said Ms Trump will take part in a round-table discussion in Saudi Arabia on women's economic issues.

She converted to Judaism when she married husband Jared Kushner. In Israel, she will visit the Western Wall with the president, and in Rome, she will discuss human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, indicted on war crime and genocide charges, will not attend an Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia this weekend in which Mr Trump is a guest of honour, citing private reasons, according to Sudanese state media.

Al-Bashir has instead assigned his minister of state Taha al-Hussein to represent him at the summit in Riyadh, the SUNA news agency said. The summit will bring together more than 50 leaders from Muslim and Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia is holding the event under the slogan Together We Prevail, in hopes of fighting extremist ideologies and co-operating with US and Islamic allies to strengthen economic relations.

