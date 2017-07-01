Ivanka Trump stays quiet over father's Twitter attack on TV host

US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has stayed silent on the matter of her father's controversial attack on a female TV host.

The president's daughter has been using her role as a White House adviser to advocate for women's rights - however, she has not weighed in on her father's tweets disparaging MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Ms Trump has discussed issues such as family leave with politicians, travelled to promote job-training efforts and spoken out against human trafficking.

She also said she was surprised by the level of "viciousness" in Washington politics.

In the wake of the Twitter attack, Ms Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough called on women close to Mr Trump to condemn him for the remarks.

In the past, Ivanka Trump has defended her father as a supporter of women despite his history of offensive comments about women.