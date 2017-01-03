Ivan Rogers resigns as UK's ambassador to EU
Ivan Rogers has resigned as the UK's ambassador to the European Union, sources have said.
The Financial Times said that Rogers had resigned from his role just months before the Government is due to kick off formal Brexit divorce negotiations.
Rogers provoked a controversy at the end of 2016 after he privately warned the Government that a post-Brexit trade deal could take a decade to finalise and that even then may fail to get ratified by member states.
