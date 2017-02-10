It's this baby gorilla's first birthday and the zoo made her day extra special

Baby lowland gorilla Afia didn’t have the best start in life. She was born by caesarean to her mum Kera, but had to be hand-reared by the keepers at Bristol Zoo for her first eight months.

However, she’s made it to her first birthday in fine form, with the help of her surrogate mum, Romina.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

The staff at Bristol Zoo made an extra special effort for Afia’s first birthday. She was treated to cake, presents and her enclosure decorated with bunting.

Happy birthday, little one!