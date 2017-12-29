It’s so cold in the US a dog was found frozen solid on an Ohio porch

A dog was found frozen solid outside a home in the US as a bitter cold spell continues to grip most of the country.

The animal was found on the porch of a property in Ohio on Thursday by an investigator for Toldeo Area Humane Society.

“I don’t know how long she was out there,” Megan Brown told The Blade newspaper. “She was frozen solid.”

Roads in Ohio have been shut because of the snow (Lynn Ischay/The Plain Dealer/AP)

Temperatures in Toledo didn’t reach above minus 7 Celsius on Thursday. A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner says utilities to the property had been shut off and he was living elsewhere, but he had been providing for the dogs. He left them inside a few days earlier and didn’t know how one dog got outside.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.