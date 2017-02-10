It's ridiculously hot in Australia and people think a portal to hell is opening

It’s really, really hot in Australia at the moment.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 48°C. Blackouts and bushfire warnings have also been made.

But most of all, this picture is terrifying the whole country.

We’re used to yellow meaning warm and red meaning warmer, but what does purple mean?

Turns out it just means, really, seriously hot.

Some people thought it all looked a little familiar.

In fact, those colours are really on trend for Spring Summer ’17.

Maybe the country’s just a really inconsistently cooked steak?

To be honest, even the weather forecaster looked terrified.

Others were resigned to their sweaty fate.

There’s nothing the Australian’s can do but slap on a bit of sun tan lotion and sit in the shade.
