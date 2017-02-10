It's ridiculously hot in Australia and people think a portal to hell is opening

It’s really, really hot in Australia at the moment.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 48°C. Blackouts and bushfire warnings have also been made.

But most of all, this picture is terrifying the whole country.

meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/fUXfLnVMNb — a beeb (@espurrkawa) February 8, 2017

We’re used to yellow meaning warm and red meaning warmer, but what does purple mean?

Turns out it just means, really, seriously hot.

A few years ago, #Australia added purple to weather maps to reflect extreme heat. Good call! #Heatwave2017 pic.twitter.com/huTktcV6oU — Rebecca Carman (@beccarito) February 8, 2017

Some people thought it all looked a little familiar.

Australia is now the Eye of Sauron. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/gNsqG8HDJO — Imperator Sofiosa (@sofakiwut) February 9, 2017

In fact, those colours are really on trend for Spring Summer ’17.

Australia heat map or tie dye top pic.twitter.com/tpxf4Gqfug — zeus (@djzeus) February 9, 2017

Maybe the country’s just a really inconsistently cooked steak?

Temperatures are set to soak across Australia this weekend here is the weather forecast #heatwave pic.twitter.com/eZsycgxtE6 — 🖤RavensDarkAngel🖤 (@RavensDarkAngel) February 9, 2017

To be honest, even the weather forecaster looked terrified.

Others were resigned to their sweaty fate.

meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/kdtD98w7X6 — salvador amygdali (@maxuthink) February 8, 2017

There’s nothing the Australian’s can do but slap on a bit of sun tan lotion and sit in the shade.