It's ridiculously hot in Australia and people think a portal to hell is opening
It’s really, really hot in Australia at the moment.
Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 48°C. Blackouts and bushfire warnings have also been made.
But most of all, this picture is terrifying the whole country.
meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/fUXfLnVMNb— a beeb (@espurrkawa) February 8, 2017
We’re used to yellow meaning warm and red meaning warmer, but what does purple mean?
Turns out it just means, really, seriously hot.
A few years ago, #Australia added purple to weather maps to reflect extreme heat. Good call! #Heatwave2017 pic.twitter.com/huTktcV6oU— Rebecca Carman (@beccarito) February 8, 2017
Some people thought it all looked a little familiar.
Australia is now the Eye of Sauron. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/gNsqG8HDJO— Imperator Sofiosa (@sofakiwut) February 9, 2017
In fact, those colours are really on trend for Spring Summer ’17.
Australia heat map or tie dye top pic.twitter.com/tpxf4Gqfug— zeus (@djzeus) February 9, 2017
Maybe the country’s just a really inconsistently cooked steak?
Temperatures are set to soak across Australia this weekend here is the weather forecast #heatwave pic.twitter.com/eZsycgxtE6— 🖤RavensDarkAngel🖤 (@RavensDarkAngel) February 9, 2017
To be honest, even the weather forecaster looked terrified.
@inseaslikethat this is fine :) pic.twitter.com/ntVoy5kPDU— a beeb (@espurrkawa) February 8, 2017
Others were resigned to their sweaty fate.
meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/kdtD98w7X6— salvador amygdali (@maxuthink) February 8, 2017
There’s nothing the Australian’s can do but slap on a bit of sun tan lotion and sit in the shade.
Summary of Australia’s weather forecast: pic.twitter.com/vXYAh9S7wh— N. G. Phillips (@thisgreyrock) February 9, 2017
