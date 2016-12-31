It's already 2017 in some parts of the world

Back to World Home

2017 has arrived - on a few small islands in the Pacific, at least.

Kiribati and Samoa are among those to have already seen in the New Year.



To see this post on Facebook, click here.

In an hour's time, New Zealand becomes the first country to stage a major fireworks show.

The five-minute display from Auckland's famous Sky Tower involves half a tonne of pyrotechnics.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World