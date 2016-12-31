It's already 2017 in some parts of the world

2017 has arrived - on a few small islands in the Pacific, at least.

Kiribati and Samoa are among those to have already seen in the New Year.

In an hour's time, New Zealand becomes the first country to stage a major fireworks show.

1 hour to #midnight in Samoa and the start of #2017 - Come on a tour to see the #NYE #weather at midnight around the world #NYE2017 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/QiUYt9Isf1 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2016

The five-minute display from Auckland's famous Sky Tower involves half a tonne of pyrotechnics.