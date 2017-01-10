Italian court considers appeal for acquittal in Meredith Kercher murder case

An appeals court in Florence is deliberating an acquittal bid by the only defendant ultimately convicted of the 2007 murder of British university student Meredith Kercher.

Rudy Hermann Guede, an Ivorian, is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of Ms Kercher, who was found stabbed in her bedroom in a house she shared with American student Amanda Knox in Perugia.

Ms Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, after series of convictions and acquittals, were ultimately exonerated of the murder by Italy's top criminal court.

The appeals court was deliberating the request today.

When the top court had upheld Guede's conviction, it ruled he did not act alone - but did not name any accomplices.

His lawyers argued that conclusion conflicts with the acquittals of Ms Knox and Mr Sollecito.

Revising final verdicts is extremely rare in Italy.