It looks like honeybees make a 'whooping' sound when they're surprised

You’ll have heard of bees making a buzzing sound, but potentially not making a “whoop”.

Though it turns out, quite adorably, that honeybees make this little whoop when they’ve been startled or surprised, according to a new study.

And in case you were wondering, this is what it sounds like:

The sound is known as the honeybee signal – which is a vibrational pulse – and scientists have actually been aware of it for some time, though its function is yet to be agreed on.

The most popular belief is that it’s used as a stop signal to warn of danger outside the hive, and is directed at bees doing the “waggle dance” (aka, sharing info about food they’ve found).

But now PhD researchers at Nottingham Trent University have found that this might not be the case.

(Plos)

Researchers embedded ultra-sensitive accelerometers (basically vibration sensors) into the comb of two hives, one in the UK and one in France, and monitored the vibrations made by the colonies for a year.

They predicted the sound would occur more in the middle of the day, when waggle dances would most likely be performed – but far more signals actually occurred at night, especially in small areas of the colony, when no waggle dances would be performed.

This led the researchers, who wrote in the Plos journal, to realise that the signal occurred far too frequently, and at the wrong time of day, for that to be its primary function.

They suggested that the sound – which they want to be renamed as the “whooping signal” – was a result of the bees accidentally bumping into each other when the hive was at its busiest, and the noise was their response to being startled by the bump.