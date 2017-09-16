Istanbul police swoop on 74 suspected Islamic State militants

Police in Turkey have detained 74 suspects who are alleged members of the Islamic State group, the country's official news agency has said.

Anadolu said on Saturday the anti-terror police conducted simultaneous operations at 15 different addresses in Istanbul.

The news agency said 73 of those detained were foreigners and were handed over to relevant authorities to be deported. There was no information on their nationalities. The other suspect was being questioned.

IS has been blamed for several deadly attacks in Turkey, killing more than 300 people since 2015.

Along with combating IS cells inside its borders, Turkey launched a military operation into northern Syria in August 2016 to clear the border zone of IS extremists after a suicide bomb ripped through a street wedding in the south-eastern province of Gaziantep.