Israeli strikes kill two after Gaza rocket attack amid US Jerusalem move fallout

Two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli air strikes following a rocket attack on Israel, Gaza officials said.

The Israeli military said it targeted four Hamas facilities early today in response to rockets fired yesterday, including one that landed in the town of Sderot without causing casualties or major damage.

The military said it struck military warehouses and weapons manufacturing sites. Hamas said it recovered the bodies of two of its men.

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza, which is home to other armed groups.

The incident was the latest fallout from US President Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in dozens of West Bank hotspots on Friday and along the Gaza border, where two were killed.

Palestinian officials say at least 25 people have been injured as Israel's military bombed targets in Gaza.

[timgcap=File photo of Israeli missile]IsraelDefenceForcesMissileGeneric_large.jpg[/timg]